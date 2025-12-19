Previous
Ancient Ox Pens by nigelrogers
Ancient Ox Pens

The old ox pens in Fairford where 100 years ago the farmers would come to sell their cattle.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Zilli~ ace
So much history here. Beautifully captured!
December 19th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nicely done
December 19th, 2025  
