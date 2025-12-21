Sign up
Photo 1639
Ready for the onslaught!
Table polished ready for Christmas!!
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1768
photos
90
followers
49
following
449% complete
10
365
iPhone 12 mini
21st December 2025 1:33pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
table
,
wood
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely polished
December 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful, reminds me of a parquet floor
December 21st, 2025
