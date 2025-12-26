Sign up
Photo 1643
Don’t mess with Grannie
On a wall in a park in Cheltenham.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1773
photos
90
followers
49
following
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
26th December 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
graffiti
,
art
,
humour
Zilli~
ace
😂
December 28th, 2025
