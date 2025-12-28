Sign up
Previous
Photo 1644
Tree Man
Saw this today in Burford garden centre, it is carved from a tree trunk, the bottom half acting as a plinth. It was quite impressive.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
carving
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
December 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice sculpture with a handsome price tag.
December 28th, 2025
