Previous
Photo 1646
Morning Sun
This mornings walk around one of our smaller lakes.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
2
1
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1775
photos
89
followers
49
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
NIKON Z 6
31st December 2025 2:22pm
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
swan
,
fairford
Corinne C
Beautiful and serene
December 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 31st, 2025
