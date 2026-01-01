Previous
Happy New Year!! by nigelrogers
Photo 1647

Happy New Year!!

A very happy New Year to all of you and your families, thanks for being such a great community.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Zilli~ ace
Cute. Happy new year to you too!
January 1st, 2026  
