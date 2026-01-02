Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1648
The river Coln
We were expecting snow this morning but as usual the forecast was wrong, so sunshine for our walk along the local river bank,
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1777
photos
89
followers
49
following
451% complete
View this month »
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
2nd January 2026 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
river
,
fairford
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful scenery!
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close