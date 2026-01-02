Previous
The river Coln by nigelrogers
Photo 1648

The river Coln

We were expecting snow this morning but as usual the forecast was wrong, so sunshine for our walk along the local river bank,
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful scenery!
January 2nd, 2026  
