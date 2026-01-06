Previous
Pétanque in the cold by nigelrogers
Photo 1652

Pétanque in the cold

A cold morning for playing pétanque with a frost and a thin layer of snow!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Dedicated!
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact