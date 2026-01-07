Sign up
Previous
Photo 1653
What New Year Party ?
Some folk just need a bit longer to recover from the new year festivities!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
humour
,
fairford
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
January 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Ha ha.
January 7th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Tee, hee, hee!
January 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lol, is it a scarecrow?
January 7th, 2026
