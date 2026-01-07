Previous
What New Year Party ? by nigelrogers
Photo 1653

Some folk just need a bit longer to recover from the new year festivities!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Peter Dulis ace
LOL
January 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Ha ha.
January 7th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Tee, hee, hee!
January 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lol, is it a scarecrow?
January 7th, 2026  
