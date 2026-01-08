Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1654
U2
One of the two U2 planes based in Fairford, they wake us up most mornings when they take off.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1784
photos
89
followers
49
following
453% complete
View this month »
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th January 2026 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
u2
,
fairford
Babs
ace
A regular sight when we lived in Cyprus. Took me back there
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close