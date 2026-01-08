Previous
Next
U2 by nigelrogers
Photo 1654

U2

One of the two U2 planes based in Fairford, they wake us up most mornings when they take off.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
A regular sight when we lived in Cyprus. Took me back there
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact