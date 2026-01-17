Previous
Burford in the Cotswolds by nigelrogers
Burford in the Cotswolds

This town, about 25 minutes from us is always heaving with tourists, luckily it was quieter today (!) when we popped over to visit a specific shop.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
Popular and busy little place.
January 17th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Wow, super-busy. Great capture of all that traffic.
January 17th, 2026  
