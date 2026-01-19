Previous
Photo 1661

Initial trial underway

I am testing this gizmo which is a mini pump to water plants when on holiday. I need to understand its flow rate so this is the first test!!
19th January 2026

Nigel Rogers

Krista Marson ace
Hope it works well!
January 19th, 2026  
