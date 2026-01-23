Previous
River Coln by nigelrogers
Photo 1664

River Coln

Walking back from town this morning. At least it didn't rain whilst we were out! You can just pick out an egret that landed as I took the shot (next to a scarecrow type thingy which always seems a bit odd!)
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
A wonderful composition and colours.
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact