Previous
Photo 1664
River Coln
Walking back from town this morning. At least it didn't rain whilst we were out! You can just pick out an egret that landed as I took the shot (next to a scarecrow type thingy which always seems a bit odd!)
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1793
photos
89
followers
49
following
455% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
river
,
fairford
,
coln
haskar
ace
A wonderful composition and colours.
January 23rd, 2026
