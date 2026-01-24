Previous
Fungi by nigelrogers
Photo 1665

Fungi

Spotted these on our recent walk. I am not a fungi expert, if fact I don not know anything about them at all!! These, however, looked good enough to take a picture of.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Nigel Rogers

Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

