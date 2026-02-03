Previous
In the Kitchen by nigelrogers
In the Kitchen

Our local camera club theme for next months competition is "in the kitchen" I tried various shots of food, then decided to do something different...... In the kitchen with the gun and Miss Scarlet.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
457% complete

Chris Cook ace
I love it! Great idea.
February 3rd, 2026  
JackieR ace
great thinking outside of the box!!
February 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation.
February 3rd, 2026  
