Previous
Photo 1671
In the Kitchen
Our local camera club theme for next months competition is "in the kitchen" I tried various shots of food, then decided to do something different...... In the kitchen with the gun and Miss Scarlet.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1800
photos
89
followers
49
following
457% complete
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd February 2026 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
competition
,
cluedo
,
fairford
Chris Cook
ace
I love it! Great idea.
February 3rd, 2026
JackieR
ace
great thinking outside of the box!!
February 3rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great interpretation.
February 3rd, 2026
