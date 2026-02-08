Previous
Fairford Curling team practice by nigelrogers
Photo 1676

Fairford Curling team practice

We are well into the Winter Olympics, especially the curling!!!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Nigel Rogers

JackieR ace
Oh this is so funny!!
February 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha
February 8th, 2026  
