Previous
Photo 1676
Fairford Curling team practice
We are well into the Winter Olympics, especially the curling!!!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1805
photos
89
followers
49
following
459% complete
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th February 2026 11:13am
Tags
humour
,
fairford
JackieR
ace
Oh this is so funny!!
February 8th, 2026
Babs
ace
Ha ha
February 8th, 2026
