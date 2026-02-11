Previous
Christmas cactus by nigelrogers
Photo 1679

Christmas cactus

This plant just keeps flowering, we thought it was supposed to flower once a year not every few months?
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Nigel Rogers

Nigel Rogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
John Falconer ace
What a beautiful flowers. Great shot.
February 11th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 11th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful flower, so unusual
February 11th, 2026  
