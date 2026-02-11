Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
Christmas cactus
This plant just keeps flowering, we thought it was supposed to flower once a year not every few months?
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
3
0
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
flower
,
fairford
John Falconer
ace
What a beautiful flowers. Great shot.
February 11th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beautiful flower, so unusual
February 11th, 2026
