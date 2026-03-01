Sign up
Photo 1689
Big eater required
Largest pasta tubes I have ever seen!
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1819
photos
89
followers
49
following
Tags
pasta
food
Kitty Hawke
haha......I got my daughter some enormous pasta shells from TKMaxx at Xmas......two each would filled a plate !
March 1st, 2026
,
,
365 Project
