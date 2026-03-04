Previous
Blood Moon by nigelrogers
Blood Moon

A friend prompted us to look outside to see the moon! First time I have actually seen a Blood moon!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Dorothy ace
Too cloudy here to see. Beautiful shot.
March 5th, 2026  
