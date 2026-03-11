Previous
Market day by nigelrogers
Market day

At last some sun and the aircraft noise from the base has stopped for a while so a quiet walk into Fairford market.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice day, pic
March 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely with the sunshine.
March 11th, 2026  
