Photo 1694
Tasty Treats
Have to recommend these, they go very well with coffee! ( a birthday present I have just got round to trying!)
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1824
photos
87
followers
49
following
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
12th March 2026 1:51pm
Tags
coffee
,
chocolate
,
food
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh very nice.
March 12th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Nuts should only be covered in chocolate to make them palatable!
Lovely foodie shot
March 12th, 2026
Lovely foodie shot