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Broadway Tower by nigelrogers
Photo 1695

Broadway Tower

1st attempt at trying to capture the night sky with something significant in the foreground!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 15th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Impressive
March 15th, 2026  
Andy Oz ace
Nice! There have been some lovely clear evenings recently. I like that there's enough residual light to see some details of the tower.

Was it a single long exposure, or multiple stacked? There's a surprising number of satellites if just one 5sec exposure, Starlink has a lot to answer for!
March 15th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A stunning pic
March 15th, 2026  
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