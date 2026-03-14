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Previous
Photo 1695
Broadway Tower
1st attempt at trying to capture the night sky with something significant in the foreground!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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365
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
14th March 2026 8:36pm
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Joan Robillard
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Fabulous
March 15th, 2026
Boxplayer
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Impressive
March 15th, 2026
Andy Oz
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Nice! There have been some lovely clear evenings recently. I like that there's enough residual light to see some details of the tower.
Was it a single long exposure, or multiple stacked? There's a surprising number of satellites if just one 5sec exposure, Starlink has a lot to answer for!
March 15th, 2026
Corinne C
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A stunning pic
March 15th, 2026
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Was it a single long exposure, or multiple stacked? There's a surprising number of satellites if just one 5sec exposure, Starlink has a lot to answer for!