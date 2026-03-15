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Photo 1696
Tall Trees
Walking around the grounds in Hidcote gardens near Broadway.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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365
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th March 2026 12:04pm
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