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Tall Trees by nigelrogers
Photo 1696

Tall Trees

Walking around the grounds in Hidcote gardens near Broadway.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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