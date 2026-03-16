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Hidcote Gardens by nigelrogers
Photo 1697

Hidcote Gardens

Hidcote Gardens are a National Trust owned property near `broadway in the Cotswolds.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture….
March 27th, 2026  
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