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Follow me Dad by nigelrogers
Photo 1698

Follow me Dad

Another from Hidcote Gardens
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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