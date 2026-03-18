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Chipping Camden Market by nigelrogers
Photo 1699

Chipping Camden Market

Historic covered market in the Cotswold town of Chipping Camden
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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