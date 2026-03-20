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Photo 1701
Rehearsals for the summer attacks
Seagull practicing for the cornet snatch!! No children were upset during this performance....
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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365
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th March 2026 3:05pm
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seagull
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Joan Robillard
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What is luxury ice cream? good capture
March 27th, 2026
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