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Rehearsals for the summer attacks by nigelrogers
Photo 1701

Rehearsals for the summer attacks

Seagull practicing for the cornet snatch!! No children were upset during this performance....
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Joan Robillard ace
What is luxury ice cream? good capture
March 27th, 2026  
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