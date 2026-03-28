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Posing in pink by nigelrogers
Photo 1703

Posing in pink

Visited Slimbridge yesterday with a fellow 365r - Neil, I think his shot is a lot better!!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Fantasric
March 29th, 2026  
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