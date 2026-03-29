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Kingfisher 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1704

Kingfisher 1

Spent ages in a hide trying to capture my first Kingfisher. Shot about 40 - 50 metres away through a dirty piece of glass, but at least I spotted it!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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