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Previous
Photo 1711
From my front door
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
13th April 2026 7:53pm
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sunset
,
fairford
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of that beautiful sky and its light
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 13th, 2026
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