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View across Amsterdam harbour by nigelrogers
Photo 1712

View across Amsterdam harbour

We are visiting the Netherlands for a week, this is the view across the harbour in front of the mainline station.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
April 15th, 2026  
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