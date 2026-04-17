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Photo 1714
Windmill
Taken from our boat en route to Antwerp
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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365
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th April 2026 6:49am
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