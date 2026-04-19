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Previous
Photo 1713
Nautical abstract
Woke this morning to find a second river cruiser moored up against ours! Off to Bruges today, but will have to wait until I get home to get the pictures off my main camera!!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
19th April 2026 8:24am
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abstract
,
belgium
Wylie
ace
Up close and personal!
April 19th, 2026
Bill Davidson
A real close up.
April 19th, 2026
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