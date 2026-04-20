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Bruges 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1715

Bruges 1

Really enjoyed our day in Bruges but very crowded, it was difficult to get a picture without people in it!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Merrelyn ace
Lovely shot. We spent a few days in Bruges many years ago. I loved it.
April 23rd, 2026  
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