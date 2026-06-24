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Photo 1762
Just Another Brick in the Wall
What better than to fill a calendar gap with bricks...
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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6
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st June 2026 11:21am
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