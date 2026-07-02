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Looking Up by nigelrogers
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Looking Up

2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Zilli~ ace
Interesting pov!
July 2nd, 2026  
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