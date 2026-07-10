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Camera Bag by nigelrogers
Photo 1775

Camera Bag

Packed and ready to go……
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Neil ace
That’s the most important bag packed! Now just cloths and shoes. Have fun.
July 10th, 2026  
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