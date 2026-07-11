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Now which one will it be?? by nigelrogers
Photo 1776

Now which one will it be??

Camera bag packed and now at the airport…….
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Hope it will be a good one
July 11th, 2026  
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