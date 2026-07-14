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Photo 1777
Kenyan Kingfisher
I am no bird expert, but I believe this is a Kingfisher. Have spotted several different types here in Kenya, especially by the lakes.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
14th July 2026 1:25pm
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Joan Robillard
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Fabulous
July 20th, 2026
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