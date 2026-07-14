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Kenyan Kingfisher by nigelrogers
Photo 1777

Kenyan Kingfisher

I am no bird expert, but I believe this is a Kingfisher. Have spotted several different types here in Kenya, especially by the lakes.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 20th, 2026  
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