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Sun Rise over the Masai Mara by nigelrogers
Photo 1777

Sun Rise over the Masai Mara

Early start this morning in order to tick off one of my ‘must do things’.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Merrelyn ace
That would have been amazing.
July 16th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
July 16th, 2026  
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