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Previous
Photo 1777
Sun Rise over the Masai Mara
Early start this morning in order to tick off one of my ‘must do things’.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th July 2026 6:57am
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kenya
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hot-air-balloon
Merrelyn
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That would have been amazing.
July 16th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
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Lovely!
July 16th, 2026
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