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Magnolia by nigelrogers
Photo 1784

Magnolia

Just back from our Kenyan adventures- seems our Magnolia tree has a few blooms on it!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2026  
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