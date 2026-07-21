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Previous
Photo 1784
Magnolia
Just back from our Kenyan adventures- seems our Magnolia tree has a few blooms on it!
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st July 2026 5:10pm
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tree
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magnolia
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fairford
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2026
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