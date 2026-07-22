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Mending the local church tower by nigelrogers
Photo 1785

Mending the local church tower

Walked past this church today and noticed three chaps hanging from ropes repairing the tower. Never seen work carried out this way before!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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