Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1785
Mending the local church tower
Walked past this church today and noticed three chaps hanging from ropes repairing the tower. Never seen work carried out this way before!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1929
photos
86
followers
48
following
489% complete
View this month »
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
22nd July 2026 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
tower
,
restoration
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close