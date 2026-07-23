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Dead Dragonfly by nigelrogers
Photo 1787

Dead Dragonfly

I found this in a cobweb, high up in a window. Moved it into the garden for a quick picture with my phone, not sure about it but thought I would post anyway!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful nevertheless
July 23rd, 2026  
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