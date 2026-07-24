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Previous
Photo 1788
Barbecue time again
Friends round for lunch so time to fire up the barbecue again!!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
24th July 2026 2:15pm
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barbecue
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fairford
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