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Barbecue time again by nigelrogers
Photo 1788

Barbecue time again

Friends round for lunch so time to fire up the barbecue again!!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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