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Window cleaning by nigelrogers
Photo 1789

Window cleaning

My wife cleaning the roof window..
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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haskar ace
And your husband is documenting this event. Great action shot.
July 28th, 2026  
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