23 / 365
Olive trees
A small part of the olive grove we trekked through.
11th May 2023
11th May 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
greece
,
trees
,
olives
Babs
ace
They look healthier than the olive tree in our garden
June 22nd, 2023
