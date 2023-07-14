Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Seal 2
Couldn't resist posting another seal picture from our Norfolk trip....
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
seal
Monica
Beautiful!
August 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They often have any battle scars but this one looks in very good condition.
August 23rd, 2023
