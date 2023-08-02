Sign up
67 / 365
A splash of red on the weaving loom
Another shot in the weaving museum.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Themes
DSC-RX10M4
6th March 2024 12:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
red
,
machinery
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 14th, 2024
