Previous
94 / 365
Planet London from outer space
Having watched a video on line I decided to try and put London into space. It has taken hours, I wish I knew how to manage Photoshop!!
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
london
stars
planet
