98 / 365
Gone shopping
The joys of shopping in Italy
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
signs
,
italy
,
humour
Martyn Drage
ace
Enjoy 🤣
May 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Was there any rock & roll?
May 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, what a great sign!!
May 21st, 2025
